WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

Widow: Teacher Killed In Taunton Rampage Was A Hero His Whole Life

March 22, 2017 11:16 PM
Filed Under: George Heath, Juli McDonald, Rosemary Heath, Taunton Rampage

BOSTON (CBS) – A teacher who died saving a stranger during a rampage in Taunton has been honored for his heroism. George Heath stepped in when the attacker started stabbing a waitress at a Bertucci’s.

“He loved them, he loved the whole idea of someone fighting evil and being the good guy,” Rosemary Heath said of her husband George.

Anyone who had the privilege of calling George Heath a friend knew he loved his superheroes. And for the 14 years of his marriage to Rosemary – he was her superhero.

“This has been the longest year of my life,” she said. “The time with him seemed like the blink of an eye. This last year seemed like it was really long.”

heath1 Widow: Teacher Killed In Taunton Rampage Was A Hero His Whole Life

George Heath with his wife, Rosemary. (Facebook/Rosemary Heath)

Last May, Heath gave his life to protect others during a stabbing rampage at the Silver City Galleria in Taunton. The mentally ill attacker was shot by off-duty sheriff’s deputy James Creed. On Wednesday the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission selected George to be posthumously honored with the prestigious award.

“I am extremely proud of him. Extremely proud. It’s nice to know that he’s going to have that recognition in history. On this day, George Heath stepped up.”

carnegie Widow: Teacher Killed In Taunton Rampage Was A Hero His Whole Life

Carnegie Hero Award medal (WBZ-TV)

It was that most selfless act that made George Heath a hero to strangers. But the one who knows him best says he was a quiet hero his whole life – in the way he treated his family, his friends, and his students.

“I want his kids in school to grow up thinking that this is how you live your life,” Rosemary said. “Think of other people first. Help them out in any way you can. Maybe if you’re in a situation where something big will happen, you’ll be the person who steps up and does something.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia