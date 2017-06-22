Braintree Police Investigate Suspicious Death At Hotel

BRAINTREE (CBS) — The body of a 19-year-old woman was found early Thursday morning at the Hyatt Place Hotel in Braintree.

Authorities say they received a 911 call at about 7:50 a.m. reporting the discovery of the Lawrence woman at the hotel on Forbes Road.

Braintree Police and detectives with the Massachusetts State Police are investigating and they say the death is suspicious.

Officials aren’t saying how the woman died but that they’re following all active leads.

The Hyatt’s management say they’re cooperating with police. Guests report seeing staff members being questioned by officers but aren’t getting much information themselves.

“When I went and asked the reception, the lady said she couldn’t talk about anything, she didn’t tell me anything,” said Margaret Evans, a guest at the hotel.

Police say that if anyone has information on the case to call Peggie Krippendorf of the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office at 781-830-4830.