Kristaps Porzingis Drawing ‘Frenzy Of Interest’; Are The Celtics In On It?

BOSTON (CBS) — With the NBA Draft rapidly approaching, it appears that one of the league’s premier young talents has made it onto the trade block.

The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted on Tuesday that Knicks president Phil Jackson “isn’t ruling out [the] possibility” of trading Kristaps Porzingis and that a “frenzy of interest” has materialized for the 21-year-old big man.

Sources: As teams become aware Phil Jackson isn't ruling out possibility of trading Kristaps Porzingis, frenzy of interest is growing today. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 20, 2017

The Celtics are certainly among the teams that would have more than enough assets to complete a trade for Porzingis, who is under contract through 2018-19 at an average cap hit of about $5.9 million. The Knicks could complicate matters money-wise if they also force a team to take on Carmelo Anthony’s $26-27 million salaries over the next two seasons.

The C’s appear poised to keep the No. 3 pick in Thursday’s NBA Draft. The pick could be used on Duke forward Jayson Tatum, who reportedly worked out for the Celtics on Monday. The C’s also possess the Nets’ unprotected first-round pick in 2018 and a future first-rounder as part of their trade with the 76ers. They also have 2019 first-rounders from the Grizzlies (protected from 1-8) and Clippers (protected from 1-14).

Porzingis is already well on his way to establishing himself as a force. In 2016-17 he averaged 18.1 points, 7.2 rebounders, 1.7 assists, and 2.0 blocks in 32.8 minutes per game. He’s also a strong shooter for a 7-foot-3 forward, shooting 34.6 percent from three-point range and 81.1 percent from the free-throw line in his young career.

It may take multiple high draft picks, in addition to established players like Jae Crowder and Marcus Smart, to pull off a deal for Porzingis. But if Danny Ainge can make it happen, he would land a player who would be a great fit for Brad Stevens’ system and one of the NBA’s most exciting young players.