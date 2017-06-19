Jayson Tatum Reportedly Works Out For Celtics

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics officially traded away the top overall pick in Thursday’s NBA Draft, and are now figuring out what to do with the No. 3 pick.

The C’s and Philadelphia 76ers announced their blockbuster trade on Monday afternoon, the same day Duke star Jayson Tatum reportedly worked out for the Celtics in Boston (according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin). Monday is the first time that Tatum worked out for just the Celtics, as the team previously saw him work out in Los Angeles.

Tatum, a 6-foot-8 forward, averaged 16.8 points and 7.3 rebounds in his only season for the Blue Devils. It’s been rumored that the Celtics are considering him and Kansas forward Josh Jackson with the third overall pick.

You can check out Jayson Tatum’s pre-draft profile here.