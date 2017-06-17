Celtics @ 7: Trade Rumors Swirling Over Boston’s No. 1 Overall Pick

BOSTON (CBS) – The 2017 NBA Draft is rapidly approaching June 22 and the Celtics are rumored, according to Adrian Wojnarowski and other prominent media members, to be exploring trading the first overall pick to the Sixers in exchange for the third selection and other assets, perhaps additional future first-round choices.

Is it real? Is it a smoke-screen?

Saturday’s “Celtics @ 7” with Adam Kaufman on 98.5 The Sports Hub looked at all the details of the potential move and whether it would make sense for Boston to pass on the opportunity to take famed Washington point guard Markelle Fultz, who’s widely regarded to be the consensus No. 1 option.

Kaufman was joined by a virtual cavalcade of C’s experts, who offered their thoughts on how the team will use its top pick. The group featured radio voices Sean Grande and Cedric Maxwell, writers Bob Ryan, Paul Flannery, Ian Thomsen, Sean Deveney, Adam Himmelsbach, Mark Murphy, Brian Robb, Jay King, Scott Souza, and A. Sherrod Blakely and TV personalities Kyle Draper and Abby Chin.

The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor, a noted draft expert, joined the show for a full half-hour to take a deeper dive on the trade rumors and the Celts future in free agency as it concerns Gordon Hayward and Blake Griffin.

Enjoy the full podcast above.