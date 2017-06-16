WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
Reports: Celtics Having ‘Serious’ Trade Talks With 76ers For No. 1 Pick

June 16, 2017 5:10 PM
Filed Under: Boston Celtics, Danny Ainge, NBA, NBA Draft, Philadelphia 76ers, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — The pre-draft rumor mill has been buzzing along for days, but Friday afternoon, it reached a new level.

The Celtics are in the midst of “serious” trade talks with the 76ers regarding the No. 1 overall pick in next week’s draft, according to ESPN’s Marc Stein and Zach Lowe.

Yahoo’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the trade talks shortly after the ESPN duo.

A recent report said that Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge has become more interested in Josh Jackson instead of Markell Fultz, who’s the consensus No. 1 overall pick.

However that information came from an unnamed GM. The report from Stein and Lowe speaks much louder to the possibility of the Celtics not making the pick at No. 1, as it presumably involves some active discussions being held by Ainge.

As Lowe and Wojnarowski reported, the Celtics would be receiving picks and not players in the trade, a package which would include the No. 3 overall pick in next week’s draft.

The top prospects of this year’s draft have left for some room for interpretation on spots two through five, but nearly every analyst has predicted Fultz to be selected first.

