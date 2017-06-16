Reports: Celtics Having ‘Serious’ Trade Talks With 76ers For No. 1 Pick

BOSTON (CBS) — The pre-draft rumor mill has been buzzing along for days, but Friday afternoon, it reached a new level.

The Celtics are in the midst of “serious” trade talks with the 76ers regarding the No. 1 overall pick in next week’s draft, according to ESPN’s Marc Stein and Zach Lowe.

League sources tell @ZachLowe_NBA and me that the Sixers and Celtics are in serious talks on a trade involving the No. 1 overall pick. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 16, 2017

In current parameters, BOS would receive several picks and no players, sources say. Have to think No. 3 would be involved. https://t.co/xHYANlYzeT — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) June 16, 2017

Yahoo’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the trade talks shortly after the ESPN duo.

Sources: Philadelphia is waiting on medical information on Markelle Fultz, but deep into talks on acquiring Boston's No. 1 overall pick. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 16, 2017

Boston would acquire Sixers No. 3 overall pick in 2017 and package to include future first from Sixers, sources say. https://t.co/AK5LyYXnYX — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 16, 2017

A recent report said that Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge has become more interested in Josh Jackson instead of Markell Fultz, who’s the consensus No. 1 overall pick.

However that information came from an unnamed GM. The report from Stein and Lowe speaks much louder to the possibility of the Celtics not making the pick at No. 1, as it presumably involves some active discussions being held by Ainge.

As Lowe and Wojnarowski reported, the Celtics would be receiving picks and not players in the trade, a package which would include the No. 3 overall pick in next week’s draft.

The top prospects of this year’s draft have left for some room for interpretation on spots two through five, but nearly every analyst has predicted Fultz to be selected first.