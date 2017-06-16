WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
6 People Injured After Ferry Hits Jetty In Hyannis Harbor

June 16, 2017 11:30 PM
Filed Under: M/V Iyanough

HYANNIS (CBS) – A ferry with 48 people on board struck a jetty in Hyannis Friday night and began taking on water.

The high-speed ferry M/V Iyanough, operated by The Steamship Authority, was grounded on the rocks after the crash in Hyannis Harbor at about 10 p.m.

Six people on board were injured. Three people suffered serious injuries and three others had minor injuries. One person who was seriously injured was being airlifted by a Coast Guard helicopter.

The Hyannis Fire Department says the water was too rough to remove any of the other passengers from the ferry Friday night.

Hyannis Fire Captain Thomas Kenney says an incident like this is uncommon. “I got 35 years on the job and this is the first time a vessel this large has hit that breakwater,” Kenney told WBZ.

Fast ferry Iyanough struck a jetty in Hyannis Harbor (Image fcredit David Curran)

Fast ferry Iyanough struck a jetty in Hyannis Harbor (Image fcredit David Curran)

According to The Steamship Authority, the M/V Iyanough can hold 400 passengers and “serves the 26 mile route between Hyannis and Nantucket with a 1 hour crossing time.”

In 2011, the same ferry was damaged during strong winds and high seas.

The cause of the grounding is under investigation.

