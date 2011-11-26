Hyannis-To-Nantucket High Speed Ferry Damaged In High Seas

WOODS HOLE (CBS) – The Hyannis-to-Nantucket high speed ferry, the M/V Iyanough, is expected to be out of service for nearly a week after suffering damage during a recent trip.
According to the Steamship Authority’s website, the luggage compartment doors in the vessel’s exterior forward section were damaged during strong winds and high seas.
The ship will undergo repairs and is expected to be back in service on Thursday.
Anyone planning to take the ferry should check the Steamship Authority’s website for further details.
