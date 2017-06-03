Boston Globe Photographer Turned Away From Tom Brady’s ‘Best Buddies’ Event

BOSTON (CBS) – Tom Brady held his annual charity football game to benefit Best Buddies International on Friday night at Harvard Stadium. But a photographer for one media outlet was apparently not welcome.
According to a story in the Boston Globe, a photographer for the newspaper was turned away at the gates as he attempted to cover the event.
“Friday, a Globe photographer showed up at Harvard Stadium and was told he was not allowed into the event,” the article said. “He was then ordered to ‘leave immediately’ and a security officer was summoned and the photographer was escorted to his car.”
In April, the Globe posted a lengthy story questioning Brady’s charitable involvement with Best Buddies.
According to that article, the Best Buddies non-profit organization paid nearly $3 million to Brady’s personal charity since 2011.
Best Buddies officials were not available for comment for the Friday Boston Globe story on why the photographer was turned away from the event.
Brady did not speak with reporters at Harvard Stadium.