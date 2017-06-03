Boston Globe Photographer Turned Away From Tom Brady’s ‘Best Buddies’ Event

Bill Maher Faces Criticism For Use Of Racial SlurBill Maher is facing criticism for his use of a racial slur during a discussion with a Republican senator on his HBO talk show Friday night.

Boston Police Seek Two Men Wanted For Chinatown ShootingOne person was killed during a shooting in the Chinatown area of Boston, and police are searching for two suspects.

Gov. Baker Commits Massachusetts To U.S. Climate AllianceRepublican Gov. Charlie Baker says Massachusetts is joining a coalition of states vowing to uphold the Paris climate accord.

6 Sets Of Twins Graduate From Rockport High SchoolSix families in Rockport are making room on the mantel this weekend for not one, but two new high school diplomas.