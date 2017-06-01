National Donut Day: Where To Find Free Donuts & Deals

BOSTON (CBS) – Donuts are getting their own special day on Friday, and you don’t want to miss out.
June 2 is National Donut Day. Here’s a roundup of places where you can find a free donut and other special offers.
Cumberland Farms: Free donut from 5 – 10 a.m. with purchase of beverage from newly renovated stores.
Dunkin’ Donuts: Free classic donut with the purchase of any beverage.
Honey Dew Donuts: Free Coco Loco donut with purchase of medium or larger drink.
Kanes Donuts: Get 15 donuts for the price of a dozen at Saugus and Boston locations.
Krispy Kreme: Free donut of your choice.
And some local donut shops around Boston are offering specialty donuts for one day only on Friday.
Blackbird Doughnuts will be serving a German Chocolate Cake donut.
And Union Square Donuts is offering up its spin on chicken and waffles with “chicken and donuts.”
