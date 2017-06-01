National Donut Day: Where To Find Free Donuts & Deals

BOSTON (CBS) – Donuts are getting their own special day on Friday, and you don’t want to miss out.

June 2 is National Donut Day. Here’s a roundup of places where you can find a free donut and other special offers.

Cumberland Farms: Free donut from 5 – 10 a.m. with purchase of beverage from newly renovated stores.

Dunkin’ Donuts: Free classic donut with the purchase of any beverage.

Seriously, don't! #NationalDonutDay is Friday 6/2 — Come in & get a FREE classic donut with the purchase of any beverage! 🎉🍩🎉🍩 pic.twitter.com/jbYWrQ7Lku — Dunkin' Donuts (@DunkinDonuts) May 31, 2017

Honey Dew Donuts: Free Coco Loco donut with purchase of medium or larger drink.

Kanes Donuts: Get 15 donuts for the price of a dozen at Saugus and Boston locations.

Friday is National Donut Day Come in and grab a Super Dozen call ahead and place an order today. Boston (857) 317-2654 Saugus (781)233-8499 pic.twitter.com/SG5AzG7l2p — Kanes Donuts (@KanesDonuts) May 31, 2017

Krispy Kreme: Free donut of your choice.

And some local donut shops around Boston are offering specialty donuts for one day only on Friday.

Blackbird Doughnuts will be serving a German Chocolate Cake donut.

Doughnut Day Preview: German Chocolate Cake doughnut: black cocoa doughnut, caramel glaze, toasted coconut, mini chips. Available Friday only. Yup. #nationaldoughnutday A post shared by Blackbird Doughnuts (@blackbirddoughnuts) on May 30, 2017 at 5:05pm PDT

And Union Square Donuts is offering up its spin on chicken and waffles with “chicken and donuts.”