Best Donuts In Boston

May 30, 2017 6:00 AM
Filed Under: Boston's Best, eat, xxEat See Play
There are many specialty donut shops in and around the city of Boston. They offer traditional donut flavors like honey-dipped and jelly sticks and then some extraordinary and unique flavors for guests to try. Some venues are tiny local neighborhood spots and others are a little more active. Take a chance and try a special flavor as a treat when you visit one of these donut shops.
Mike’s Donuts
1524 Tremont St.
Roxbury Crossing
Boston, MA 02120
(617) 427-6828
www.mikesdonutsboston.com

Mike’s Donuts is located in the Mission Hill neighborhood of the city and is known to serve the best fresh, hand-cut, pillowy donuts around. The donuts are enormous and freshly made. Mike’s hot, Honey-Dipped donut is one of the most popular mouth-watering treats to enjoy with a fresh cup of coffee. The Boston Creme donut is a moist offering, rich with a delicious creme center and topped with a chocolate ganache. Mikes’s also has a satellite site at a neighborhood T station for those who take public transportation.

Doughboy Donuts & Deli  
220 Dorchester Ave.
Boston, MA 02127
(617) 269-7560

This South Boston coffee shop and deli is a neighborhood favorite because of the specialty donuts and it is conveniently open 24 hours a day. The donut favorite at Doughboy Donuts & Deli is the Boston Cream. Another popular donut at this very simple and basic establishment is the Butternut, which is a dense, moist treat, rich in a hearty ginger flavor.

donutskanesdonuts Best Donuts In Boston

(Photo Credit: Kanes Donuts)


Kane’s Donuts
Two International Place
90 Oliver St.
Boston, MA 02110
(857) 317-2654
www.kanesdonuts.com

Kane’s Donuts is a family business, which opened in 1955, serving decadent, delicious homemade donuts. They open daily at 3:30 a.m. and offer a rotating menu 40 different donut flavors. Honey-dipped donuts are Kane’s most popular choice along with seasonal flavors like Pumpkin and Apple Crunch. Another very popular donut selection at Kane’s Donuts is their award-winning Black Raspberry donut.

donutsunionsquaredonuts Best Donuts In Boston

(Photo Credit: Union Square Donuts)


Union Square Donuts
Union Square
20 Bow St.
Somerville, MA 02143
www.unionsquaredonuts.com

Union Square Donuts is one of the most popular donut shops in and around the city. They often sell out of donuts in 90 minutes or less. The absolute, must-have donut at Union Square Donuts is the Maple Bacon. Other unique and popular flavors at this donut shop are Berry Pistachio, Brown Butter Hazelnut Crunch and Sea Salt Bourbon Caramel. Union Square Donuts is most well-known for their special and unique flavor offerings.

donutsdonutking Best Donuts In Boston

(Photo Credit: Donut King)


Donut King
151 Copeland St.
Quincy, MA 02169
(617) 786-9881
www.facebook.com/pages/Donut-King

This small, unpretentious neighborhood donut shop is located in Quincy, MA, just south of the city. While Donut King is a mostly to-go shop, there is a small counter space and a few tables for those who choose to linger with their coffee and donut treat. The donuts are exceptionally large and the specialty flavors often sellout by 9 a.m. Jelly, chocolate frosted and butternut donuts are Donut King’s popular selections.

