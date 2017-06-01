Judge Rules Against Bob Lobel In Golf Course Discrimination Case

NEWTON (CBS) – There’s been a legal setback for a former WBZ sportscaster in his lawsuit against a Newton golf course.
A judge has ruled Woodland Golf Club can stop Bob Lobel from using a special golf cart on its course.
Lobel filed a discrimination lawsuit against the club in 2015, saying he needed the golf court to get around. The club argued it would damage the greens.
The Boston Globe reported Wednesday that a judge ruled in favor of the club, saying because it’s a private facility with selective membership, it’s not subject to the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Lobel’s lawyer says he’s planning to appeal.
One Comment
you mean to tell me that hog wash ? I guess Harvard University is a private institution and there fore does not have to follow the guidelines of the ADA? And our state house is certainly a very private group of people – does that mean they don’t need to follow the ADA rules. Then most of the folks in that elite private group would be disqualified from being in that group. I wonder if this is a judge appointed by Dukakis or Patrick?