Bob Lobel Sues Newton Golf Course For Discrimination

BOSTON (CBS) – For former WBZ-TV sports anchor Bob Lobel, golf is everything. But nowadays, he can only play using a specialized golf cart.

“It’s just been such a big part of my life,” Lobel says.

Lobel uses the Solo cart at numerous golf courses but, but Woodland Golf Club in Newton will not allow it. They say it hurts the greens, but Lobel says they’re wrong.

“It’s lighter than mowers,” he says. “I’ve been using this cart for six years at Granite Links.”

So now, under the Americans with Disabilities Act, Lobel is suing the club.

“It is covered by the Americans with Disabilities Act and it is also covered by a variety of state and federal civil rights acts and equal accommodation and equal access acts,” attorney Jeffrey Denner says.

The club issued a statement saying, “The golf cart caused significant impressions and tears on the greens…. Damage to our greens represents an unreasonable burden to hundreds of members.”

Lobel says the problem is much deeper.

“This came from, I’m convinced, a lack of understanding,” Lobel says. “Then it went to a willingness to not understand.”

Lobel says this is not about the greens or the fairways or the bunkers, he says this is all about access for somebody with a disability.