Google Reveals The Most Misspelled Word In Massachusetts

BOSTON (CBS) — Does the “c” or the “s” come first?
That’s apparently what Massachusetts residents have been wondering while looking up a certain word, according to search engine monitors at Google Trends, who released a map Tuesday of “America’s most misspelled words.”
In the Bay State, the most commonly misspelled word was “license.”
Residents in neighboring Rhode Island had trouble with “liar,” while those in Connecticut understandably can’t spell Mary Poppins’ “supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” without consulting the Internet. And spare a thought for those in New Hampshire, who are looking for the correct spelling of “diarrhea.”
Last year, Google said the top misspelled word in Massachusetts was. . . Massachusetts.
The data comes from search queries made between Jan. 1, 2017 and April 30. And as fate would have it, Google had to put out a second version of the map on Tuesday because of a misspelling – it originally said Washington D.C. struggles with “nintey.”
