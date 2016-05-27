Massachusetts Residents Can’t Spell Their Own State, Data Shows

BOSTON (CBS) – Forgot to add a fourth ‘s’? Maybe you need another ‘t’?
If you’re a Bay Stater struggling to spell “Massachusetts,” you’re not alone.
Google Trends looked at the top “how to spell” searches for every state. In Massachusetts, the most popular query is “how to spell Massachusetts.”
To the north, New Hampshire residents have a. . . messier problem. They’re asking Google if they have the correct spelling of “diarrhea.”
Four states have trouble remembering “desert” while another four aren’t sure if they’re spelling “cancelled” right.
Surprisingly, people in M-I-S-S-I-S-S-I-P-P-I seem to have the spelling of their state down. They’re top search is the spelling of “sergeant.”
