Whitten Reservoir Drowning Victim Identified, Family And Friends Are Devastated

OXFORD (CBS) – The Worcester County DA’s identified the young woman who drowned Saturday in the Douglas State Forest.

Annie Krantz, 18-years-old of Oxford, died Saturday while swimming with three friends at Whitten Reservoir. Krantz drowned one day after her Prom and one week before her graduation.

Krantz’s friend Patricia Alger says that Annie, “Had a very free spirit. She literally lit up a room when she came in.”

Alger was at work when she heard the news and she says it was a devastating.

“I cried several times and I tried to find someone to come in and cover me, but I just stayed. It was a shock,” Alger said. “I just never thought. I never happens around here,” Alger said.

Oxford School officials made grief counselors available Sunday and they say counselors will be available again on Tuesday. The school also says their thoughts and prayers are with the family.

Oxford HS Statement on Teen Drowning Victim: "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family during this most difficult time." @cbsboston — Chantee Lans WBZ (@ChanteeLans) May 28, 2017

The exact cause of the drowning is still under investigation, but Douglas Deputy Fire Chief John Furno says the lake water was still too cold for swimming.

“That area where she was, about six to eight feet deep, the dive team tells me it was about 57 or 58 degrees. That’s cold and you can cramp up. Things can happen when you’re in that water and it can happen quickly,” Furno said.

Douglas Police received the 911 call Saturday afternoon and sent officers and dive units to the scene.

Her body was pulled from six feet of water at about 2:45 pm and paramedics tried to revive her. Furno said Krantz was then sent to the hospital.

“She was brought to shore, transported to Hubbard Hospital, Harrington Campus, in Webster, where she was pronounced deceased,” Furno said.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Kim Tunnicliffe reports