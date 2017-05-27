Woman Drowns At Douglas State Park

DOUGLAS (CBS) – Authorities in Douglas report that a young woman apparently drowned while swimming in the Whitten Reservoir.

The woman was with three male friends when they went swimming at about 2:00 Saturday afternoon. The 18-year-old woman went under and her three companions say she did not return to the surface.

Douglas Police received the 911 call and sent officers and dive units to the scene. Her body was pulled from six feet of water at about 2:45 pm.

Douglas Deputy Fire Chief John Furno says paramedics attempted to revive her.

“She was brought to shore, transported to Hubbard Hospital, Harrington Campus, in Webster, where she was pronounced deceased,” Furno said.

Furno also said incidents like this on Whitten Reservoir aren’t that common.

“They’re not that common, but at this time of year you prepare yourself for that,” Furno said.

Residents who live around the lake were surprised. Douglas resident Pamela Johnson says she’s lived on the lake her whole life, and this was a tragedy.

“I’m heartbroken. It’s devastating for our community, for the reservoir. My heart goes out to the family. I can’t imagine as a mother getting that phone call,” Johnson said.

Furno said, “You feel for the family. You pray for the family.”

The investigation by detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office, the Douglas Police, and Massachusetts Environmental Police is continuing.

The name of the woman is being withheld at this time.