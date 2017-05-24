LeBron James Missed A Thunderous Dunk And Twitter Had A Lot Of Fun With It

BOSTON (CBS) — Tuesday night was a weird one for LeBron James.

His Cavaliers picked up a 112-99 win over the Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, giving Cleveland a 3-1 stranglehold over the series, but it was a very un-LeBron-like evening.

Sure, he ended up with 34 points, six assists and five rebounds, bouncing back from his worst playoff game ever in Game 3, but the road he took was an odd one.

First, James was tagged for four fouls in the first half. Yes, four fouls. Not one, not two, not three, but four fouls. On LeBron James.

If you’re racking your brain to think of the last time that happened, Tuesday night would be the first, and James was forced to watch the final 6:46 of the first half from the bench. Unfortunately for the Celtics, they never built on their 10-point advantage when LeBron as a spectator. It came back to bite them in the second half as Cleveland erased the deficit with relative ease. James wasn’t whistled for another foul throughout the game, which was to be expected, but the Celtics also never really forced the issue by attacking him on the defensive end.

The four fouls were pretty wild, but then there was this:

LeBron missed a dunk. Commence social media meltdownpic.twitter.com/3lLRCbyzvO — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) May 24, 2017

James was looking to break Boston’s back with a thunderous slam in the third quarter that would have put the Cavs up 70-69, but instead etched his place on a bunch of Not Top 10s for years (more likely hours) to come.

Of course, social media had plenty of fun with the emphatic miss.

LeBron James missing a dunk WITH AUTHORITY — InsideHoops.com NBA (@InsideHoops) May 24, 2017

can't believe we're saying this but lebron missed this dunk pic.twitter.com/0wkt3tkuV4 — SB Nation NBA (@SBNationNBA) May 24, 2017

Lebron just missed a dunk.. I repeat Lebron just missed a wide open dunk pic.twitter.com/Uy83jr7kXn — Jëan Gréy (@GreyMatterrs) May 24, 2017

How many times did Michael Jordan blow a dunk like LeBron James just did? Lol. Chill out guys. I'm just playing around. — John Herrick (@johnherrick10) May 24, 2017

Lebron fans: "Man he missed the dunk on purpose" — Brice Butler (@Brice_Butler) May 24, 2017

When LeBron missed that dunk pic.twitter.com/uAp6vZKMjH — Dellavedova Facts (@DellyFact) May 24, 2017

Soak that one in if you’re a James hater, because he pretty much dominated the rest of the way on Tuesday night. Now he and the Cavaliers will now look to end Boston’s season on Thursday night.