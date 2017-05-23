Irving Scores 42 As Cavaliers Beat Celtics 112-99 In Game 4, Take 3-1 Series Lead

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics will be facing elimination when they return to Boston.

The Celtics fell to the Cavaliers 112-99 in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals in Cleveland despite a strong first half. Boston held the Cavs to just 19 points in the first quarter, their fewest points in a quarter this postseason, and led by as many as 16 points in the second quarter. Boston displayed some great ball movement in the first half, finishing with 17 assists on 21 baskets, and took a 10-point advantage into halftime.

But then Kyrie Irving took over in the third quarter, scoring 21 of his playoff career-high 42 points, and the Cavaliers outscored the Celtics 40-23 in the frame. He hit 15 of his 22 shots on the night.

LeBron James was whistled for his fourth foul with 6:46 left in the second quarter and watched the rest of the first half on the bench, the first time in his career in any game that he had four fouls in the first half. But the Celtics couldn’t take advantage, never adding to their 10-point lead with LeBron on the bench.

James finished the night with 34 points, six assists and five rebounds. He wasn’t called for a foul in the second half, which was to be expected. After going scoreless in the fourth quarter in Cleveland’s Game 3 loss, James scored 15 points in the final frame on Tuesday night.

“As we all know, a 10-point lead at halftime is nothing, especially against those guys,” Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said after the loss. “But they deserve a lot of credit, those two guys are incredible.

“I’ll go look at it and see all the things we did wrong, but I think it’s more of a tip-your-cap kind of thing with those two guys,” Stevens added of Irving and James’ performances.

The Celtics, without Isaiah Thomas, had a balanced attack on offense, led by 19 points from Avery Bradley. Jae Crowder added 18 points while Al Horford had 16 points, six assists and three rebounds.

Turnovers were an issue for Boston in the second half. After turning the ball over just three times in the first half, they coughed it up nine times in the final 24 minutes. It certainly didn’t help that the Cavaliers made the most of those extra possessions, shooting a ridiculous 71 percent in the second half.

The Celtics were outscored 65-42 in the second half, with Irving and James accounting for 48 of those points.

Now Boston will fight off elimination when the series returns to Boston for Game 5 on Thursday night.