Would Dave Dombrowski Put Himself On The Hot Seat?

By Matt Dolloff, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox have more talent than their 22-21 record would suggest. Though they’ve battled some major injuries, many returning players from 2016 have also underachieved. As is tradition, the team’s struggles have made manager John Farrell the first to sit on the proverbial “hot seat.”

Red Sox president of baseball ops Dave Dombrowski almost certainly has the power to dismiss Farrell and move forward with a new manager right now. But it would be the first time since John Henry became principal owner in 2002 that the Red Sox would fire their manager mid-season. If Bobby Valentine could survive the apocalyptic 2012 season, then Farrell has a chance to survive 2017 – even if the Red Sox’ frustrating mediocrity continues.

But Dombrowski may avoid handing Farrell the pink slip for another reason: the scrutiny would then turn to him. He’d essentially be putting himself on the hot seat.

Farrell is ostensibly one of the main reasons that the Red Sox have underachieved so far in 2017. Dombrowski himself said last season that he believes in-game strategy is not as important as maintaining healthy communication with players, keeping everyone pulling in the same direction, and getting the most out of your talent.

Having already bumbled his way to a World Series championship as he struggled to manage games under National League rules, Farrell proved that you can win a World Series as a weak in-game manager as long as you have your players playing well together and performing to the best of their abilities.

This season, Farrell still isn’t getting the job done on the field – and it appears he’s not getting it done behind the scenes, either. Ken Rosenthal’s column on Tuesday suggests that, as far back as even the 2013 championship season, Farrell hasn’t stuck up for players publicly enough when they have struggled, making his chances of surviving the season “remote.”

And in 2017, there are plenty of candidates in the clubhouse for public support. But regardless of how he addresses the media, at the end of the day, most of the available Red Sox are not playing up to their standards on Farrell’s watch.

The key word there, however, is “available.” The Red Sox have been without David Price all season and have dealt with a revolving door at the back end of the starting rotation. Third base has been a nightmare since Pablo Sandoval went down with a knee injury. Two of Dombrowski’s major bullpen acquisitions, Tyler Thornburg and Carson Smith, may not see the field in 2017.

As for the players who have been on the field? Returning Red Sox have taken a step back from 2016 almost across the board. Rick Porcello hasn’t quite pitched up to his Cy Young standards. Jackie Bradley Jr. is still batting a dismal .208. Shortstop Xander Bogaerts has yet to hit a home run through 150 at-bats.

There are a few scattered plusses among the 2016 returnees. Closer Craig Kimbrel is enjoying a thoroughly dominant second season in Boston after a 2016 marred by injuries and inconsistency. Eduardo Rodriguez (3-1) is off to his best start as a pro with a 3.10 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 49.1 innings. Aside from an ugly recent 0-for-26 slide, Andrew Benintendi continues to show the high-end talent he flashed in his first major-league call-up a year ago.

However, aside from Kimbrel, Dombrowski’s biggest moves so far have not worked out. Farrell cannot be blamed for the team that Dombrowski put in front of him. He cannot be blamed for Price, Thornburg, and Smith all being on the shelf, while Dombrowski’s bet on Sandoval at third base took only 17 games to blow up in his face.

That’s why Dombrowski may gave pause to firing Farrell in the middle of the season. The narrative will definitely continue to gain momentum if the Red Sox falter in their next six games against the Rangers and Mariners, who are a combined 44-46. But if Farrell is shown the door, that’s when the microscope will shift to Dombrowski, who may be more deserving of scrutiny than anyone.

And more scrutiny is probably the last thing Dombrowski wants right now.

Matt Dolloff is a writer/producer for CBSBostonSports.com. Any opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect that of CBS or 98.5 The Sports Hub. Have a news tip or comment for Matt? Follow him on Twitter @mattdolloff and email him at mdolloff@985thesportshub.com.