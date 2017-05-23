Rosenthal: Chances Of John Farrell Keeping Job All Year Are ‘Remote’

BOSTON (CBS) — MLB reporter Ken Rosenthal generated some headlines on Sunday night when he floated the idea of John Farrell getting fired sooner than later.

On Tuesday, Rosenthal explored a the topic a bit deeper in a column for Fox Sports. In it, he said the manager’s days in Boston may very well be numbered.

Rosenthal said that Farrell may have been fired Monday if the Sox hadn’t managed to salvage a win in the finale of a four-game set in Oakland on Sunday. Rosenthal followed up by saying a firing could come within a week if the Red Sox maintain their mediocre play over the course of a six-game homestand.

Rosenthal also said there remains a chance that Farrell keeps his job — but that chance remains slim.

“Or [the firing] might never come, if the Sox play well enough to ensure Farrell’s job security through the rest of the season,” Rosenthal wrote. “[That] possibility seems remote with the Sox sitting at 22-21, but the season is barely one-fourth complete and problems exist with any ‘Fire Farrell’ scenario.”

Rosenthal noted one major complication of a potential firing of Farrell is choosing a replacement, as Gary DiSarcina and Brian Butterfield are not ideal choices. Plus, firing Farrell just a quarter of the way through the season would reflect poorly on Dave Dombrowski, who let Torey Lovullo leave the organization this past offseason to take the managerial job with the Diamondbacks.

That issue, however, won’t stop Dombrowski from making a move, according to Rosenthal.

“If Dombrowski senses a change is necessary, he’ll make a change,” Rosenthal wrote. “No matter how it looks. No matter which questions arise.”

The 22-21 Red Sox open a three-game series with the 24-21 Rangers on Tuesday night at Fenway Park, before hosting the 20-25 Mariners over Memorial Day weekend.