Volunteers Wanted To Help Plant 37,000 Flags On Boston Common

May 23, 2017 4:29 PM
Filed Under: Boston Common, Memorial Day

BOSTON (CBS) – The city of Boston is putting out a call for volunteers to help create a massive patriotic display.

Massachusetts Dept. of Veterans Services Sec. Francisco Urena tweeted Tuesday that help is needed plant 37,000 flags on Boston Common ahead of Memorial Day.

Each flag represents the men and women from the Bay State who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country since the Revolutionary War. The annual tradition is organized by the Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund.

Volunteers are needed to show up to start the planting at 1 p.m. , and to stand watch over them through the holiday.

Volunteers planted 37,000 flags on Boston Common for Memorial Day weekend. (Photo credit: Carl Stevens – WBZ NewsRadio 1030)

More information about volunteering or sponsoring a flag can be found here.

