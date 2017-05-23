Best Memorial Day Events In Boston

By Nancy Burgess, SpeakEasy Memorial Day is a special day to remember those who died while defending the USA and our precious freedom. There are parades, solemn ceremonies honoring the brave men and women who sacrificed their lives at cemeteries around the city and surrounding towns and BBQs marking the unofficial start of summer.

Somerville Veterans’ Memorial Parade

Somerville City Hall

93 Highland Ave.

Somerville, MA 02143 Somerville City Hall93 Highland Ave.Somerville, MA 02143 www.somervillema.gov Date: Sunday, May 28, 2017 at 1 p.m. The annual Somerville Memorial Day parade features tremendous marching bands and drum and bugle corps, a variety of veterans groups, school groups, the Aleppo Shriners, fire and police units and popular local personalities. This is the largest parade in the metro Boston area. The parade assembles and steps off from the Somerville City Hall and makes its way up Highland Street and ends at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Broadway with a ceremony honoring fallen Somerville veterans.



Massachusetts Military Heroes Garden Of Flags

Boston Common

139 Tremont St.

Boston, MA 02111

(888) 909-4376 Boston Common139 Tremont St.Boston, MA 02111(888) 909-4376 www.massmilitaryheroes.org Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2017 through Monday, May 29, 2017 This awe-inspiring display of 37,000 American flags in front of the Soldiers and Sailors Monument on Boston Common represents the armed service members from Massachusetts whom have died in the line of duty since the Revolutionary War. The flags are placed on Flagstaff Hill in the Boston Common from Wednesday until Monday which is Memorial Day. The display of flags is a beautiful sight and a show of respect and honor to those service men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

Honor & Tribute: Memorial Day Concert

Christopher Columbus Waterfront Park

100 Atlantic Ave.

Boston, MA 02110

(888) 909-4376 Christopher Columbus Waterfront Park100 Atlantic Ave.Boston, MA 02110(888) 909-4376 Date: Monday, May 29, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. This musical tribute honoring those who have died while serving their country is held at sunset on the waterfront of the North End neighborhood of Boston. While the concert is free to the attendees, reservations for seating are required. The Metropolitan Wind Symphony and a surprise musical performer from the Boston area provide the entertainment. Join in the fun and enjoy an evening of patriotic music.



Chicago White Sox vs. Boston Red Sox

Fenway Park

4 Yawkey Way

Boston, MA 02215

(877) 733-7699

www.mlb.com/redsox Fenway Park4 Yawkey WayBoston, MA 02215(877) 733-7699 Date: Monday, May 29, 2017 at 1:10 p.m. Memorial Day is a perfect time to head out to historic Fenway Park, the oldest ballpark in the MLB, and watch a Boston Red Sox game. This year, the Memorial Day match-up is against the Chicago White Sox and should prove to be an entertaining afternoon of baseball. The Red Sox team mascots, Wally the Green Monster and Tessie the Green Monster, are always at the games and will provide hours of entertainment for the youngest of fans.