Best Memorial Day Events In Boston

Memorial Day is a special day to remember those who died while defending the USA and our precious freedom. There are parades, solemn ceremonies honoring the brave men and women who sacrificed their lives at cemeteries around the city and surrounding towns and BBQs marking the unofficial start of summer.
Somerville City Hall
93 Highland Ave.
Somerville, MA 02143 www.somervillema.gov
Date: Sunday, May 28, 2017 at 1 p.m.
The annual Somerville Memorial Day parade features tremendous marching bands and drum and bugle corps, a variety of veterans groups, school groups, the Aleppo Shriners, fire and police units and popular local personalities. This is the largest parade in the metro Boston area. The parade assembles and steps off from the Somerville City Hall and makes its way up Highland Street and ends at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Broadway with a ceremony honoring fallen Somerville veterans.
Massachusetts Military Heroes Garden Of Flags
Boston Common
139 Tremont St.
Boston, MA 02111
(888) 909-4376 www.massmilitaryheroes.org
Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2017 through Monday, May 29, 2017
This awe-inspiring display of 37,000 American flags in front of the Soldiers and Sailors Monument on Boston Common represents the armed service members from Massachusetts whom have died in the line of duty since the Revolutionary War. The flags are placed on Flagstaff Hill in the Boston Common from Wednesday until Monday which is Memorial Day. The display of flags is a beautiful sight and a show of respect and honor to those service men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.
Christopher Columbus Waterfront Park
100 Atlantic Ave.
Boston, MA 02110
(888) 909-4376
Date: Monday, May 29, 2017 at 6:30 p.m.
This musical tribute honoring those who have died while serving their country is held at sunset on the waterfront of the North End neighborhood of Boston. While the concert is free to the attendees, reservations for seating are required. The Metropolitan Wind Symphony and a surprise musical performer from the Boston area provide the entertainment. Join in the fun and enjoy an evening of patriotic music.
Chicago White Sox vs. Boston Red Sox
Fenway Park
4 Yawkey Way
Boston, MA 02215
(877) 733-7699
www.mlb.com/redsox
Date: Monday, May 29, 2017 at 1:10 p.m.
Memorial Day is a perfect time to head out to historic Fenway Park, the oldest ballpark in the MLB, and watch a Boston Red Sox game. This year, the Memorial Day match-up is against the Chicago White Sox and should prove to be an entertaining afternoon of baseball. The Red Sox team mascots, Wally the Green Monster and Tessie the Green Monster, are always at the games and will provide hours of entertainment for the youngest of fans.
Museum of Fine Arts
Avenue of the Arts
465 Huntington Ave.
Boston, MA 02115
(617) 267-9300
www.mfa.org
Date: Monday, May 29, 2017 at 10 a.m.to 5 p.m.
There is free admission for everyone to the Museum of Fine Arts every Memorial Day. There are musical performances throughout the day, hands-on art-making activities, film screenings, gallery tours and many outstanding and interesting exhibitions to roam and explore. Wander the galleries and enjoy the spectacular art displays and exhibitions for as long as you want on Memorial Day…for free.
One Comment