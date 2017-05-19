Skip Bayless: Celtics Will ‘Regret It’ If They Don’t Draft Lonzo Ball

BOSTON (CBS) — Fox Sports 1’s Skip Bayless is known for his almost offensively contrarian sports takes, but his latest on the Celtics took things to new levels.

In fact, it doesn’t even make sense.

With the 2017 NBA Draft fast approaching and the Celtics holding the No. 1 overall pick, they have the keys to whatever prospect they want. But the most likely selection (if they keep the pick) is likely Washington guard Markelle Fultz, who has repeatedly expressed his desire to play with Isaiah Thomas.

But the other potential top pick is UCLA point guard Lonzo Ball, an Anaheim native who is the likely pick for the Lakers at No. 2. Bayless decided to fire off a tweet claiming that the Celtics would “regret” passing on Ball, taking a shot at Isaiah in the process:

If the Celts don't take Lonzo Ball, they will long regret it. They'll never win a title with 5-9 Isaiah Thomas as their shoot-1st point gd. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 18, 2017

Bayless’ tweet is not only an unnecessary dig at Isaiah for being 5-foot-9 and a “shoot-first point guard,” it doesn’t even make logical sense. Even if they passed on Ball and took Fultz No. 1, the latter is the closest thing to a can’t miss prospect in the draft. He would have a good chance of being the Celtics’ “shoot-first point guard” anyway.

The take doubly makes no sense because, if anything, the Celtics are in need of more players who can shoot well and score the basketball. Celtics president of basketball ops Danny Ainge said as much on Toucher & Rich on Thursday. Drafting a pass-first guard like Ball – and make no mistake, he’s an incredible passer – doesn’t exactly fill what the Celtics need, now and in the long-term.

Even so – at the top of the NBA Draft, it would behoove you to take the best player available regardless of position, skill set, or need.

Just chalk this up, once again, to Skip being Skip. But between him and LaVar Ball, someone’s going to be right and wrong about who the Celtics take.