Markelle Fultz Doubles Down On Excitement To Potentially Team With Isaiah Thomas

May 17, 2017 1:15 PM
Filed Under: Boston Celtics, Isaiah Thomas, Markelle Fultz, NBA, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — Markelle Fultz has previously spoken about how the Celtics would have the “craziest backcourt” between himself and Isaiah Thomas. Just a month later, he’s doubling down.

Fultz is now likely to be suiting up in green next season, as the former Washington guard is ascending to the top of most people’s draft boards – in some cases, there’s not even a debate. So with Fultz donning a Celtics uniform looking that much more likely, his comments about playing with Isaiah Thomas become that much more intriguing.

Speaking with Michael Felger on CSNNE’s Early Edition on Tuesday, before the NBA Draft Lottery announced the winners, Fultz spoke again about the tantalizing prospects of forming a backcourt with Isaiah in Boston.

“Me and Isaiah Thomas would be a great backcourt,” said Fultz. “I think the opportunity that would be there would be amazing, just for him to play off the ball, where I think he’s better at it, or him to play on the ball and I can play off the ball. I think the chemistry would be amazing.”

Fultz echoed his own previous comments, when he spoke about the opportunities he and Thomas would present for the Celtics in terms of offense and drawing up plays.

Despite his continued remarks about the Celtics in particular, Fultz said he’s willing to do whatever is asked of him – and he just wants to win games.

“I just love the game and I think I’m versatile enough to play the 1 or the 2 [guard],” said Fultz. “Whatever a team needs me to do to win, I think I’m capable of doing that.”

One thing is clear: Fultz could step onto the court and immediately be part of a team that could win a lot of games, both immediately and for the foreseeable future.

  1. Kevin O'Brien☘️ (@kobthatreal) says:
    May 17, 2017 at 1:57 pm

    sorry i don’t live in the area, is this moron always such a moron?

