Isaiah Thomas Will Be Re-Evaluated Saturday After Leaving Game 2 With Hip Injury

BOSTON (CBS) — Isaiah Thomas sat out the second half of Boston’s embarrassing Game 2 loss to the Cavaliers, and it’s unclear if he’ll be able to suit up in Sunday’s Game 3 in Cleveland.

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said Thomas re-aggravated a lingering hip injury during Boston’s blowout loss on Friday night, an injury the point guard has been dealing with for some time. It started to bother him again during Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Washington Wizards, and he required treatment to play in Boston’s next two games (Game 7 vs. Washington and Game 1 vs. Cleveland).

Thomas likely re-aggravated the injury on a second quarter screen by Cleveland’s Kevin Love on Friday night. He was seen laboring up the floor after making contact with the Cavaliers forward and the Boston medical staff decided he shouldn’t play in the second half.

“He was pretty despondent not to be able to play,” Stevens said after the game. “That guy is a tough guy who plays through a lot, and for him to have to sit is really hard.”

He’s lucky, as the Celtics trailed 72-31 at the half — the largest deficit in NBA playoff history. The Cavs went on to win 130-86 to take a 2-0 series lead.

Thomas finished with two points and was held without a field goal in the first half, going 0-for-6 from the floor with six assists. He was Boston’s leading scorer this postseason, entering Friday night’s game averaging 29.8 points per game.