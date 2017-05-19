Celtics Embarrassed By Cavaliers 130-86 In Game 2

BOSTON (CBS) — Things went from bad to worse for the Celtics on Friday night.

The Cleveland Cavaliers made some NBA history at Boston’s expense in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Cavaliers led 72-31 at the half — the largest halftime deficit for any team in NBA playoff history — as they cruised to an easy 130-86 victory.

CELTICS WORST PLAYOFF LOSSES 47 – @ Orlando April 28, 1995

44 – Vs. CLEVELAND MAY 19, 2017

33 – @ LA Lakers, 1985/@ New York 1973 — Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) May 20, 2017

The win gives the Cavs a 2-0 lead as the series shifts to Cleveland for Game 3 on Sunday night.

To make matters even worse, Boston lost their leading scorer as Isaiah Thomas sat out the second half with a hip strain. He was held without a field goal in the first half, going 0-for-6 from the floor with six assists. His status for Sunday’s Game 3 is unknown at the time.

The Cavaliers shot 26-for-44 over the first 24 minutes on Friday night, hitting 10 of their 22 three-point attempts. They went on a 31-6 run to start the second quarter, and outscored the Celtics 40-13 in the frame.

As the Cavs were hitting just about everything in the first half, the Celtics couldn’t seem to buy a bucket. Boston made just 11 shots overall on 41 attempts, and were just 3-for-14 from downtown in the first half.

Lebron James was a plus-45 for the game and finished his night with 30 points in 33 minutes. He shot 12-for-18 for his eighth straight playoff game with 30 or more points. Kyrie Irving added 23 points on 8-for-11 shooting while Kevin Love had 21 points and 12 rebounds.

Scenes from the Celtics bench pic.twitter.com/hUCnLaj7P5 — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) May 20, 2017

Avery Bradley was Boston’s leading scorer with 13 points on 6-for-17 shooting. Al Horford was a non-factor for the second straight game, finishing with 11 points and five rebounds.