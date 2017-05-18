Boston, Cleveland Libraries Use Books For NBA Playoff Trash Talk

BOSTON (CBS) – While the Celtics and Cavaliers are competing in the NBA’s Eastern Conference Finals, libraries in Boston and Cleveland are getting in on the rivalry.
Cleveland Public Library tweeted Wednesday afternoon to the Boston Public Library “Congrats to your Celtics on the lottery,” but adding “your luck runs out tonight when you play our Cavs.”
The tweet included a picture of four books – “Cleveland,” “Invasion,” “Boston” and “The Luck Runs Out.”
The tweet proved to be true, as the Cavs went on to a blowout Game 1 win.
But Boston Public Library didn’t back down, despite the rough start to the series.
The Boston library’s stack of books included “The Bostonians,” “Never Back Down,” “The Good Fight Continues,” and “Friday,” along with a Celtics hat.
Boston and Cleveland play Game 2 on Friday at 8:30 p.m.