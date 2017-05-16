WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
Celtics Land No. 1 Overall Pick In 2017 NBA Draft

May 16, 2017 8:56 PM
Filed Under: Boston Celtics, NBA, NBA Draft Lottery, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Celtics are now in possession of the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

The Celtics learned their fate on Tuesday night, when the NBA draft lottery took place in New York City.

Here are the results of the draft lottery:

1. Boston Celtics
2. Los Angeles Lakers
3. Philadelphia 76ers
4. Phoenix Suns
5. Sacramento Kings
6. Orlando Magic
7. Minnesota Timberwolves
8. New York Knicks
9. Dallas Mavericks
10. Sacramento Kings
11. Charlotte Hornets
12. Detroit Pistons
13. Denver Nuggets
14. Miami Heat

Entering Tuesday night’s lottery, the Celtics had the best odds to land the No. 1 overall pick at 25 percent. The Suns were second at 19.9 percent, followed by the Lakers (15.6 percent) and 76ers (14.7 percent). The Celtics had a 46.5 percent chance getting a top-two pick and a 64.3 percent chance of getting a top-three pick.

Guards Markelle Fultz (Washington) and Lonzo Ball (UCLA) are expected to be among the first players drafted, as are forwards Jayson Tatum (Duke) and Josh Jackson (Kansas).

The Celtics’ pick technically belonged to Brooklyn, but the Celtics had the right to swap first-round picks with Brooklyn this year. Considering the Nets finished with the worst record in the NBA while the Celtics owned the top seed in the East, the pick becoming the Celtics’ pick became a mere formality.

The 2017 NBA Draft will be held June 22 in New York.

