2 Doctors Killed In South Boston To Be Remembered In Funeral Mass

May 12, 2017 7:17 AM
Filed Under: Bampumim Teixeira, Lina Bolanos, Richard Field, South Boston Murders

SOUTH BOSTON (CBS/AP) — A funeral service will be held Friday for the two engaged doctors killed in their luxury South Boston penthouse condominium last week.

The Mass for Dr. Lina Bolaños and Dr. Richard Field will begin at 10 a.m. at Gate of Heaven Catholic Church on East 4th Street.

In a statement, Field’s family called the deaths of both doctors “a tragedy beyond measure” but said they wanted “to remember Richard and Lina for who they were, not how they died.”

south boston2 2 Doctors Killed In South Boston To Be Remembered In Funeral Mass

Dr. Lina Bolaños and Dr. Richard Field. (WBZ-TV)

“I am a proud mother because of your achievements, your gift with people, and your unconditional surrender to your family, to your work and to everything you set out to do,” Bolaños’ mother wrote on Facebook.

penthouse 2 Doctors Killed In South Boston To Be Remembered In Funeral Mass

The South Boston condominium building where Field and Bolanos were killed. (WBZ-TV)

The couple were killed in their home last Friday night. Thirty-year-old Bampumim Teixeira has been charged with two counts of murder.

teixiera 2 Doctors Killed In South Boston To Be Remembered In Funeral Mass

Bampumim Teixeira at his hospital-bed arraignment May 8. (WBZ-TV)

Teixeira’s attorney entered not guilty pleas on his behalf Monday during an arraignment at the hospital where he’s recovering from gunshot wounds suffered during a standoff with police.

Teixeira once worked at the condominium for about three weeks.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

