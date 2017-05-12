2 Doctors Killed In South Boston To Be Remembered In Funeral Mass

SOUTH BOSTON (CBS/AP) — A funeral service will be held Friday for the two engaged doctors killed in their luxury South Boston penthouse condominium last week.

The Mass for Dr. Lina Bolaños and Dr. Richard Field will begin at 10 a.m. at Gate of Heaven Catholic Church on East 4th Street.

In a statement, Field’s family called the deaths of both doctors “a tragedy beyond measure” but said they wanted “to remember Richard and Lina for who they were, not how they died.”

“I am a proud mother because of your achievements, your gift with people, and your unconditional surrender to your family, to your work and to everything you set out to do,” Bolaños’ mother wrote on Facebook.

The couple were killed in their home last Friday night. Thirty-year-old Bampumim Teixeira has been charged with two counts of murder.

Teixeira’s attorney entered not guilty pleas on his behalf Monday during an arraignment at the hospital where he’s recovering from gunshot wounds suffered during a standoff with police.

Related: Why Wasn’t South Boston Murder Suspect Deported?

Teixeira once worked at the condominium for about three weeks.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)