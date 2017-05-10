Attorney: Legal Loophole Kept South Boston Murder Suspect From Being Deported

BOSTON (CBS) – Should Bampumim Teixeira have been in the United States when he allegedly murdered two prominent Boston doctors?

He served time for two unarmed bank robberies in 2014 and 2016 after pleading guilty in a plea deal.

Immigration attorney Marisa DeFranco says that is grounds for deportation and ICE should have been notified.

“It happens from local law enforcement saying to ICE ‘we have this guy, he’s coming up for release, what do you want to do with him. He’s a non-citizen who now has a criminal record,’” DeFranco explains.

But the length of his sentence is significant. It was 364 days. For Teixeira to be deportable the sentence would have had to be at least a year or 365 days.

DeFranco calls it a loophole in immigration law. “It’s a tactic used by defense attorneys to prevent immigration consequences to somebody’s convictions,” she says.

Teixeira is accused in the brutal deaths of 49-year-old Richard Field and 38-year-old Lina Bolanos, both doctors, inside their Dorchester penthouse condominium. The building’s security company has revealed he was employed as a concierge there from October 2015 to April 2016, his background check and references were clean.

Now his sentenced for the unarmed robberies appears to have allowed him to keep his green card and skirt federal immigration laws. “He still may have been deportable even though his savvy attorney figured out a loophole. Other analyses need to be done and that’s ICE’s jurisdiction,” said DeFranco.