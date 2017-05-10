Report: Patriots Make Offer To LeGarrette Blount, Secure Potential Compensatory Pick Compensation

BOSTON (CBS) — The union between LeGarrette Blount and the Patriots may be over, but not entirely.

According to Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald, the Patriots utilized a “seldom-used” tender to make a contract offer to Blount. The offer is for $1.1 million, according to Howe, and it gives the Patriots the choice to either match any offers from other teams or receive compensation in the term of a compensatory pick.

Blount's tender is for one year and $1.1M, and all bonuses carry over from 2016. Pats can match offer from other teams or recoup comp pick. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) May 10, 2017

Considering the Patriots have already signed Mike Gillislee and Rex Burkhead (while also hosting Christine Michael for a workout and having Dion Lewis and James White set for important offensive roles), it seems likely that the team would choice to go the route of the compensatory pick compensation. (More on compensatory picks here.)

Howe added that while Blount does not intend to sign the offer, his options for signing become limited to just the Patriots once training camp begins. So the clock is ticking on Blount’s free agency. MMQB’s Albert Breer noted that such a stipulation could hamper Blount’s ability to garner a contract from other teams.

Could hurt Blount's marketability with other teams too, if signing him counts in the comp pick formula. https://t.co/Xo2rfE67mL — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) May 10, 2017

According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, the use of the May 9 tender — as it is so called — has been used “only a handful of times” before.

Blount led the NFL with 18 rushing touchdowns last year, setting career highs in touchdowns and yards (1,161).