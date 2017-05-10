Patriots Reportedly Worked Out Running Back Christine Michael

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots certainly like chatting with running backs this offseason.

On Tuesday, it was Christine Michael who had a workout in New England, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. The 26-year-old Michael is a free agent after playing for both the Packers and Seahawks last season, rushing for 583 yards on 148 carries and seven touchdowns between his two stops.

The 5-foot-9, 221-pound Michael was a second-round pick by the Seahawks in 2013 out of Texas A&M, and has rushed for 1,080 yards while averaging 4.3 yards per carry over his four-year career.

Chances are slim that Michael will join the Patriots this offseason given their packed depth chart at running back, with Dion Lewis, Mike Gillislee, James White, Rex Burkhead, Brandon Bolden and D.J. Foster already on the roster. Tuesday’s visit was likely Bill Belichick just doing his due diligence should one of those backs go down with an injury at some point during the season.