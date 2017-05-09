LeGarrette Blount, Julian Edelman Make NFL Network’s Top 100 Players

May 9, 2017 9:08 AM
Filed Under: Julian Edelman, LeGarrette Blount, New England Patriots, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — One of the NFL’s top-100 players is still without a job.

LeGarrette Blount may still be an unrestricted free agent, but that didn’t stop his peers from voting him into the NFL Network’s annual Top 100 players list, which revealed Blount and the rest of spots 80-71 on Twitter on Monday. Blount checked in at No. 80 on the Top 100 list.

The 30-year-old Blount, who led the NFL with 18 rushing touchdowns in 2016, is still without a team as of Tuesday. Blount has reportedly drawn interest from the Giants and Lions. The Patriots, meanwhile, appear set at the position for 2017 after signing free agents Mike Gillislee and Rex Burkhead, as well as extending James White.

Blount tweeted a message of appreciation after his spot on the list was announced:

Patriots receiver Julian Edelman made the list for the second straight year, jumping 16 spots from No. 87 to No. 71. Cornerback Malcolm Butler and linebacker Dont’a Hightower cracked the Top 100 for the first time last week when they were announced as No. 99 and 94, respectively.

Blount’s appearance on the NFL Top 100 list likely won’t help him get signed anywhere. But clearly, his fellow players feel he would deserve a job.

Full list of Patriots on NFL Network’s Top 100 Players of 2017:

No. 99: CB Malcolm Butler
No. 94: LB Dont’a Hightower
No. 80: RB LeGarrette Blount
No. 71: WR Julian Edelman

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch