LeGarrette Blount, Julian Edelman Make NFL Network’s Top 100 Players

BOSTON (CBS) — One of the NFL’s top-100 players is still without a job.

LeGarrette Blount may still be an unrestricted free agent, but that didn’t stop his peers from voting him into the NFL Network’s annual Top 100 players list, which revealed Blount and the rest of spots 80-71 on Twitter on Monday. Blount checked in at No. 80 on the Top 100 list.

The 30-year-old Blount, who led the NFL with 18 rushing touchdowns in 2016, is still without a team as of Tuesday. Blount has reportedly drawn interest from the Giants and Lions. The Patriots, meanwhile, appear set at the position for 2017 after signing free agents Mike Gillislee and Rex Burkhead, as well as extending James White.

Blount tweeted a message of appreciation after his spot on the list was announced:

I'm truly blessed and thankful to the most high for allowing me to play the game I love!! 🙏🏿🙏🏿 #NotDoneYet pic.twitter.com/LnVwyNWkdi — LeGarrette Blount (@LG_Blount) May 9, 2017

Patriots receiver Julian Edelman made the list for the second straight year, jumping 16 spots from No. 87 to No. 71. Cornerback Malcolm Butler and linebacker Dont’a Hightower cracked the Top 100 for the first time last week when they were announced as No. 99 and 94, respectively.

“He’s got like a running back mentality.” Up 16 spots from a year ago, @Patriots WR @Edelman11 is No. 71 on the #NFLTop100! pic.twitter.com/1SIAE2fXmS — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) May 9, 2017

Blount’s appearance on the NFL Top 100 list likely won’t help him get signed anywhere. But clearly, his fellow players feel he would deserve a job.

Full list of Patriots on NFL Network’s Top 100 Players of 2017:

No. 99: CB Malcolm Butler

No. 94: LB Dont’a Hightower

No. 80: RB LeGarrette Blount

No. 71: WR Julian Edelman