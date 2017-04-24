Mike Gillislee Is Now A Member Of The Patriots

BOSTON (CBS) — Mike Gillislee is officially a member of the New England Patriots.
The Buffalo Bills declined to match the two-year, $6.4 million offer sheet New England extended to the restricted free agent running back last week, so Gillislee is now a Patriot.
In return, the Patriots send a fifth-round pick in this weekend’s NFL Draft to the Bills, leaving them with just six selections (two third-round picks and one in each of the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh round).
Gillislee played in 15 games for Buffalo last season, racking up 577 yards and eight touchdowns on 101 carries. He also had nine receptions for 50 yards and a touchdown in 2016.
In his three NFL seasons, the back has rushed for 865 yards and 11 touchdowns in 23 games. He has just one fumble on 154 career carries.
Gillislee joins a stable of running backs in New England that includes Dion Lewis, James White, Rex Burkhead and Brandon Bolden. The acquisition will likely put an end to any chance of LeGarrette Blount re-joining the team.