May 9, 2017 10:10 AM
Filed Under: Oreo

EAST HANOVER, N.J. (CBS) – A new, patriotic flavor of Oreos is hitting store shelves nationwide this week.

The Firework Oreo cookies feature red, white and blue popping candies (think Pop Rocks) in the crème filling.

The new flavor is available for a limited time only.

oreo firework inside New Firework Oreos Contain Popping Candy Creme

The Fireworks Oreo cookie (Image credit: Oreo)

Oreo has been experimenting with candy flavors recently; last summer they debuted a Swedish Fish cookie.

If you think you can come up with a better idea, Oreo is now inviting fans to submit their creations for a chance at winning $500,000.

