WATCH LIVE: 10 a.m. Hearing On Aaron Hernandez Murder Conviction | Read More

Swedish Fish Oreos Are Real

August 11, 2016 8:19 AM
Filed Under: Nabisco, Oreos

EAST HANOVER, N.J. (CBS) — When you think about delicious cookie combinations, Oreos and Swedish Fish are probably not your first grouping.

But Nabisco is indeed going forward with a new kind of Oreo that has a Swedish Fish-flavored crème in the middle.

Related: Reese’s Is Putting Pieces In Its Peanut Butter Cups

An Oreo spokesman tells CBS Boston that the cookies are being rolled out this week.

But here’s the bad news for Boston-area Oreo lovers: They’re only being sold at Kroger supermarkets, and the nearest one is in Waterbury, Connecticut.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch