Swedish Fish Oreos Are Real

EAST HANOVER, N.J. (CBS) — When you think about delicious cookie combinations, Oreos and Swedish Fish are probably not your first grouping.
But Nabisco is indeed going forward with a new kind of Oreo that has a Swedish Fish-flavored crème in the middle.
An Oreo spokesman tells CBS Boston that the cookies are being rolled out this week.
But here’s the bad news for Boston-area Oreo lovers: They’re only being sold at Kroger supermarkets, and the nearest one is in Waterbury, Connecticut.
