WATCH LIVE: Update On Braintree Police Officer Shot At Motel 6

Officers Shoot Suspect After Discovering Double Murder In South Boston Penthouse

May 6, 2017 9:28 AM
Filed Under: Boston Police Commissioner William Evans, South Boston

BOSTON (CBS) – Police wounded a man after an exchange of gunfire as they investigated a gruesome double murder inside a South Boston penthouse apartment.

Officers responded to the penthouse on Dorchester Ave. around 8:45 p.m. on Friday.

Sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team that a man and woman were found inside the penthouse tied up with their throats slashed.

When officers opened the door of the 11th floor room, Boston Police Commissioner William Evans said they were met by a man waving a gun.

“He took one shot at our officers,” said Evans. “The officers returned fire, wounding him two or three times. They were able to bring him into custody.”

A suspect is loaded into an ambulance after being shot by police at the scene of a double murder. (WBZ-TV)

A suspect is loaded into an ambulance after being shot by police at the scene of a double murder. (WBZ-TV)

On Saturday, Boston Police identified the suspsect as 30-year-old Bampumim Teixeira of Chelsea.

The suspect was transported to Tufts Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Evans said the officers were uninjured, but shaken up after what he described as “a gun battle.”

It appears that the suspect and victims knew each other, though their exact relationship is not clear.

“We believe we have the person who’s responsible. Our officers had to use deadly force when they were confronted by deadly force,” said Evans.

 

