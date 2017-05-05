2 Found Dead In South Boston Penthouse

BOSTON (CBS) — Two people were found dead in a South Boston penthouse on Dorchester Avenue Friday night.
Sources tell the I-Team’s Cheryl Fiandaca, that the victims, a man and a woman, were found bound and had throats slashed.
A third person was shot by police and taken to Tufts Medical Center. Sources say that individual is believed to be the shooting suspect.
The I-Team was told that the three people involved knew each other.
Boston Police confirmed that they responded to 141 Dorchester Avenue for reports of a barricaded suspect.
No further details are available at this time.