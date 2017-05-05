2 Found Dead In South Boston Penthouse

May 5, 2017 11:02 PM
Filed Under: Boston, Cheryl Fiandaca

BOSTON (CBS) — Two people were found dead in a South Boston penthouse on Dorchester Avenue Friday night.

Sources tell the I-Team’s Cheryl Fiandaca, that the victims, a man and a woman, were found bound and had throats slashed.

A third person was shot by police and taken to Tufts Medical Center. Sources say that individual is believed to be the shooting suspect.

The I-Team was told that the three people involved knew each other.

Boston Police confirmed that they responded to 141 Dorchester Avenue for reports of a barricaded suspect.

No further details are available at this time.

