People En Español – 50 Most Beautiful of 2017 | 20 Anniversary Celebration

May 6, 2017
The Spanish language magazine People en Español has recently released one of their most popular editions! The “50 Most Beautiful People of 2017” is already at the newsstands. On this edition of Centro, WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks via satellite with the magazine’s Senior Writer Lena Hansen. Lena tells us who made this year’s list, how they were selected and shares some exclusive behind the scenes stories you don’t want to miss. Tune in!
People en Español
50 Most Beautiful People of 2017
“Los 50 Mas Bellos del 2017”
www.peopleenespanol.com
