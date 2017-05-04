State Police Release Final Report On Aaron Hernandez’s Prison Suicide

BOSTON (CBS) – State Police say the investigation into Aaron Hernandez’s prison suicide is now closed.
READ: State Police Report On Death Of Aaron Hernandez
Included in their final report are photos of the bible investigators found in Hernandez’s cell. There was a bloodstain on a page opened to verse John 3:16, the same verse found written in blood on the wall of the cell and on his forehead. Next to the bible were three handwritten notes.
State Police say correction officers found Hernandez in cell G2-57 naked and hanging from a bedsheet tied to a window.
There was a fresh cut on a finger and blood circles on his feet. Soapy shampoo covered the floor.
Correction officers attempted CPR and Hernandez was transported to Leominster Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
READ: Hernandez Gave Away $50,000 Before Death
Investigators say he made five phone calls before he died and witnesses told police he did not express any suicidal thoughts.
But one inmate told investigators Hernandez told him the night before he died, “When you die your soul gets reincarnated.” Another inmate told investigators Hernandez mentioned that if you die in prison and have an open appeal your case gets thrown out.
Sources say the correction officer who found Hernandez admitted to missing the 2:00 a.m. bed check and has been on administrative leave. Investigators say no evidence of drugs was found in Hernandez’s blood.