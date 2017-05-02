Roger Federer Sees ‘Potential Doubles Partner’ In Tom Brady At Met Gala

NEW YORK (CBS) – Tom Brady and Roger Federer are both legends in their respective sports – imagine what they could accomplish together.
Federer shared a photo of himself and the New England Patriots quarterback posing together inside Monday night’s Met Gala, which was co-hosted by Brady and supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen.
The 18-time major winner tweeted that he had “found a potential doubles partner” in the five-time Super Bowl champ.
Federer, who made waves on the red carpet with a colorful cobra on the back of his jacket, followed that tweet up with one noting that he “had the best partner already by my side” in his wife, Mirka.
Brady appears to have options if he ever wants to hit the tennis court. Last summer, a starstruck Serena Williams took a selfie with Brady at a New York charity event.