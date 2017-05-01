Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen Co-Host Met Gala

NEW YORK (CBS) – Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady graced the steps leading to the Met Gala at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art Monday evening.

“Look at my sexy husband. I shouldn’t let him out on the street,” said Bundchen.

Gisele donned a backless Stella McCartney dress impressing number 12. “She looks amazing,” the Patriots quarterback said. “She looks beautiful.”

The event raises money for the museum’s costume institute. This year showcases Japanese designer Rei Kawakub.

Vogue’s Anna Wintour has chaired the event for almost 20 years.

“She’s been described as a designer who not only thinks outside the box, she doesn’t even acknowledge the box,” said Anna Wintour.

The Gala is often referred to as fashion’s most important party. The attire ranges from the outrageous to the subdued.

In addition to Gisele and Brady, Katy Perry and Pharrell Williams co-hosted.

The event is considered a who’s who of artists and athletes. J. Lo and A-Rod arrived together. Serena Williams showed off her baby bump.

There are no cameras inside the Met Gala. Brady revealed his plans following the big night.

“I get to come to China in a month, so I am very excited to see the great culture and people,” said Brady.

His take on football versus fashion – “I prefer football; it’s much easier,” said Brady.