Bicyclist Struck In Hit-And-Run On Commonwealth Avenue Dies

May 2, 2017 6:52 AM
Filed Under: Rick Archer

BOSTON (CBS) — The bicyclist who was struck by a car in the Back Bay over the weekend has died, a source tells WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Carl Stevens.

Rick Archer passed away early Tuesday morning.

Boston Police have been searching for a silver sedan that hit and dragged Archer on Commonwealth Avenue and Claredon Street at approximately 3:20 a.m. Sunday.

car3 Bicyclist Struck In Hit And Run On Commonwealth Avenue Dies

Investigators are looking for this silver sedan. (Photo credit: Boston Police)

According to Police Commissioner Bill Evans, the car then sped off and took a wrong-way turn down Berkeley Street.

The car is believed to be a 2015-2017 silver Toyota Camry with out-of-state, possibly New York license plates.

car1 Bicyclist Struck In Hit And Run On Commonwealth Avenue Dies

Investigators are looking for this silver sedan. (Photo credit: Boston Police)

“We need everyone’s help to step up,” Evans said. “Obviously this four-door silver vehicle is going to have some grill damage in the front from the impact.”

Investigators believe the vehicle will also have damage to the roof of the driver’s side near the windshield.

Archer had been riding his bike along with another cyclist at the time of the crash. Police said the two were not in the bike lane.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact detectives at (617) 343-4470.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch