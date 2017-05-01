Boston Police Search For Driver That Struck A Cyclist On Comm. Ave.

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Police are continuing to search for the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit and run that seriously injured a cyclist over the weekend.

Investigators said that they believe a silver sedan hit and dragged a man riding a bike on Commonwealth Avenue and Claredon Street at approximately 3:20 a.m. Sunday morning.

According to Boston Police Commissioner Bill Evans, the car then sped off and took a wrong-way turn down Berkeley Street.

The cyclist, a man in his 30s, was taken a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“We need everyone’s help to step up,” Evans said. “Obviously this four-door silver vehicle is going to have some grill damage in the front from the impact.”

Officials believe the vehicle will also have damage to the roof of the driver’s side near the windshield.

Witnesses told police the car was speeding.

The man that was struck had been with another cyclist at the time of the crash, officials said. The two were not in the bike lane.

Cyclists responding to the crash around the city said that biking in Boston can be challenging.

“It’s difficult for cars and bikes to share the same road. There is no getting around it, it’s a bit of a black diamond experience.” one man said.

Another cyclist added, “Even when you’re doing the right things you’re at risk.”

“People should have lights and should be in the lane if they can be but cars need to watch out, they’re the lethal force,” a woman advised.

Just last week, members of the Boston Cyclist Union gathered for a rally in support of more bike lanes near the Boston Public Garden and across the city.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact detectives at (617) 343-4470.