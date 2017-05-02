Mayor Walsh Calls Fenway Racist Taunts ‘Unacceptable’

BOSTON (CBS) — After Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones said he was subjected to racist taunts and heckling at Fenway Park Monday night, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh had strong words for the “arrogant, ignorant” people responsible.

“Something like this doesn’t belong in sports,” Walsh said. “I wish we could find out who these people were or who this person was that says this. If they claim to be a sports fan, they’re not a sports fan–nothing but a racist.”

Mayor Walsh apologized on behalf of the city, and said he was upset that Jones got that kind of welcome at Fenway.

“I’m upset about this,” Walsh said. “Certainly we don’t condone this type of behavior. The City of Boston, the Red Sox organization doesn’t condone this type of behavior. It’s an unfortunate incident, and it should not reflect the city, who we are as Boston.”

As for how he thinks fans will respond tonight, Walsh said he hopes Jones will get a “standing ovation when he hits the field.”

“I think the Red Sox fans will step it up tonight, and I think they’ll send a very positive message,” he said. “I think that’s what we do in Boston.”