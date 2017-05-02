Keller @ Large: Why Can’t Some Moments Just Stay Private?

BOSTON (CBS) – Did you see the story about the guy who proposed marriage to his girlfriend live on the Jumbotron at Fenway Park Sunday night during the Red Sox-Cubs game, only to have her say no?

At least, we think that’s what happened. People have been known to stage these kinds of things, for reasons that escape me.

But if it was for real, we can only speculate about the reasons.

It was wicked cold Sunday night at the ballpark.

Perhaps the young lady’s sausage was repeating on her.

Or maybe she just wasn’t thrilled with one of the most intimate, personal moments of her life unfolding in such a public setting.

Not everyone is down with the long running trend in our culture toward public displays of… just about everything.

I’m not sure when it all started, but I do recall a time when people tended to think of deeply personal things – traumatic experiences, illness, intimate relationships, even religious and political beliefs – as private.

That wasn’t always a good thing – justice is often served when abuses and other issues that were once kept hidden are aired out.

But the practice of letting it all hang out kicked in, reality TV became popular, and true confessions became the rule rather than the exception.

Are we a better, healthier society because we know every last detail of the dysfunctional relationship of the Real Housewives and the first-world problems of the Kardashians?

I don’t think so.

And maybe that woman at Fenway the other night really hadn’t planned on having her marriage proposal serve as between-inning entertainment.

Then again, maybe Prince Charming there just needs a crash course in reading the signs.

