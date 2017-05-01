Fenway Park Marriage Proposal Appears To End Badly For Red Sox Fan

BOSTON (CBS) – It’s not uncommon to see marriage proposals at sporting events, but they usually don’t end this awkwardly.

Twitter lit up during Sunday night’s Red Sox – Cubs game at Fenway Park when a fan popped the question. . . only to have it go horribly wrong.

A video board proposal just happened at Fenway …and she said no… — Corey Thiele (@coreythiele) May 1, 2017

Those at the ballpark report that cameras cut away from the couple on the big video board when things started to go south.

The scoreboard proposal at Fenway may have just gone awry. There was no hug, the camera cut away and the crowd groaned. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) May 1, 2017

Video board at Fenway showed marriage proposal but cut away and don't know if she said "yes" — or even "maybe" — Carrie Muskat (@CarrieMuskat) May 1, 2017

Video of the failed proposal hasn’t surfaced yet, but one person at the game claimed to have seen the couple arguing after the incident.

This guy just proposed at Fenway on camera. She said no. Now they are arguing. That poor camera man pic.twitter.com/N9m8nOIXKH — Kim (@kimba7391) May 1, 2017

While some are obviously sympathetic toward the rejected boyfriend, others are hoping this unfortunate ending could help bring a stop to such public proposals.

Kudos to the woman who drew a line in the sand and said no to the proposal at Fenway. Let this be the beginning of the end for this. — Judd Zulgad (@1500ESPNJudd) May 1, 2017