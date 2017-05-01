Fenway Park Marriage Proposal Appears To End Badly For Red Sox Fan

BOSTON (CBS) – It’s not uncommon to see marriage proposals at sporting events, but they usually don’t end this awkwardly.
Twitter lit up during Sunday night’s Red Sox – Cubs game at Fenway Park when a fan popped the question. . . only to have it go horribly wrong.
Those at the ballpark report that cameras cut away from the couple on the big video board when things started to go south.
Video of the failed proposal hasn’t surfaced yet, but one person at the game claimed to have seen the couple arguing after the incident.
While some are obviously sympathetic toward the rejected boyfriend, others are hoping this unfortunate ending could help bring a stop to such public proposals.