Sign Of Spring: Duck Tours Kick Off In Boston

March 21, 2017 12:15 PM
Filed Under: Boston Duck Tours, Duck Boats

BOSTON (CBS) – It’s a sure sign of spring in New England.

Boston Duck Tours kicked off their 23rd season on Tuesday.

The last time they rolled through city streets was during the Patriots Super Bowl championship parade.

There are free rides available for Boston residents on the 9 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. tours from both the Museum of Science and Prudential Center locations through Friday.

The free tickets are limited and can be picked up at either location starting at 8:30 a.m. by a Boston resident with valid ID.

Duck tours carry about 600,000 people annually.

