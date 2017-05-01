Charge Added Against Driver In Fatal Attleboro OUI Crash

ATTLEBORO (CBS) — The man accused of killing the passenger of a taxi cab while he drunk driving the morning after St. Patrick’s Day appeared in court Friday.
According to Attleboro District Court, Michael Spinale, 41, of Roslindale, pleaded not guilty to a new charge related to the crash: motor vehicle manslaughter while OUI.
Following the crash in March, officials said Spinale had been charged with motor vehicle homicide, OUI liquor, negligent operation, speeding, failure to use care in stopping, and failure to stay within marked lanes.
Officials said the crash happened around 1 a.m. on March 18 just before Exit 2 on Route 95 in Attleboro. The passenger in the cab, 39-year-old Kailish Bolar of Warwick, Rhode Island, was killed. The cab driver, a 50-year-old Brockton man, suffered minor injuries.
Spinale is scheduled to appear in court next on June 23, 2017.